Raj CM announces one lakh jobs, organ transplant under Chiranjeevi outside state

Jaipur, Feb 16 Taking part in the Budget debate on the floor of the House on Thursday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced one lakh recruitments in the state.

These recruitments will be different from the already announced recruitments, he said, adding that these will be made to fill the vacant posts in all the government departments.

The Chief Minister also announced to increase the scope of the Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana, the government's flagship health insurance scheme.

Under the scheme, now the facility of organ transplant will be available in hospitals outside the state as well. In the Budget presented by the Chief Minister on February 10, it was announced to increase the treatment limit from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 25 lakh under the Chiranjeevi Yojana.

Gehlot also announced a 'voluntary load increase' scheme to address the complaints of farmers filling the Vigilance Check Report (VCR) in the election year. Under this scheme, farmers will not be penalised for self-declaration of load and VCR will not be filled.

The Chief Minister announced plans to open 17 new colleges in the state. Apart from this, seven new girl colleges will also be opened. Gehlot said that with the establishment of Urdu B.Ed College in the Hawa Mahal Assembly constituency in Jaipur, five new ITIs will also be opened in the state.

At the same time, recruitment of 2,500 Rajiv Gandhi Yuva Mitras will be done. A Defence Service Preparatory Institute will be opened in one school each at the divisional level, while a centre of excellence for electric vehicle will be opened each at the polytechnic colleges in Jaipur and Jodhpur, Gehlot said.

The government will also get a mini secretariat constructed in Sikar. Apart from this, two additional district collectorate offices have also been approved in Ajmer and Dausa, the Chief Minister informed.

Apart from this, two SDM offices will be opened in Jodhpur, besides the construction of a roadways depot at Nohar in Hanumangarh, Gehlot said.

In case of the death of a government employee, his disabled son or daughter will get family pension even after marriage. Till now, under the Rajasthan Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1996, only unmarried disabled sons and daughters were entitled to family pension.

