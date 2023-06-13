Raj CM raises horse trading issue amid truce talks with Pilot camp

Jaipur, June 13 Amid reports of truce talks between Gehlot and Pilot camps in the national capital, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has once again brought up the matter of horse trading in one of his gatherings in Banswara, a tribal belt.

Referring to the role of a tribal woman MLA who refused to take the bait thus saving the Congress government from collapsing during the 2020 rebellion, Chief Minister Gehlot said, "People came with wads of cash for Ramila Khadia, and laid the same in the car's boot but she won't touch it with a barge pole and turned them back."

Chief Minister has time and again hinted at the BJP trying to sabotage the Congress during the 2020 revolt.

Expressing his gratitude, he said, "How can I forget Ramila who played such a key role in saving our government. Put your hands together for this tribal woman," he told those present.

The CM praised Ramila during the foundation stone laying for Rs 2500 crore upper high-level canal project in Magrada on the second day of Banswara visit.

He said, "I can never refuse Ramila f she asks for anything. Because had she not been there, I would not have been standing in front of you as the Chief Minister today. She saved our government hich was on the verge of toppling like in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. But this woman did a very courageous thing by not accepting even a single rupee."

