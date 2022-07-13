Raj govt announces agro-complex in 35 schools

Jaipur, July 13 The students of Class XI and XII will have a chance to study agriculture as the Rajasthan government will set up agro-complexes at 35 government higher secondary schools across the state.

The concerned fficials confirmed that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot approved the proposal on Wednesday and also permitted appointing one lecturer each in these schools.

As per the proposal, Bikaner district will have four agro complexes, Jaipur, Jhunjhunu and Nagaur will have three each, Alwar, Dausa, Rajsamand, Sawai Madhopur, Shri Ganganagar and Tonk will have two complexes each, while Barmer, Banswara, Bharatpur, Chittor, Churu, Dholpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Karauli and Sikar will have one each agro-complex, which will help students learn more about agriculture techniques.

