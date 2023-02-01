Raj LoP Gulab Chand Kataria welcomes Union Budget 23-24

Jaipur, Feb 1 Rajasthan's leader of opposition, Gulab Chand Kataria, on Wednesday welcomed the Union Budget 2023-24 presented in the Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, saying that it will further boost the country's growth prospects and help it reach new heights.

He also welcomed the announcement of 50 new airports, helipads and aerodromes to be built to improve regional connectivity across the country.

Kataria expressed happiness over Central government's focus on road development.

The extension of PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for another year is a welcome step which shall benefit the marginalised sections, he added.

"This is the kind of Budget that boosts each segment, and hence I welcome it," the BJP leader said.

