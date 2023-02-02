Raj MLAs' resignation: BJP submits breach of privilege notice against 6 ministers, MLAs

Jaipur, Feb 2 Deputy leader of opposition in Rajasthan assembly, Rajendra Rathore on Thursday submitted a proposal of breach of privilege against MLA Sanyam Lodha to Principal Secretary, Rajasthan Legislative Assembly alleging that the resignations made by 81 MLAs were not voluntary but they were pressured to do the same.

Breach of privilege notice was also submitted by BJP MLA Vasudev Devnani against Ramlal Jat, Anita Bhadel against Mahendra Chowdhary, Jogeshwar Garg against Rafiq Khan, Ashok Lahoti against Shanti Dhariwal and Ramlal Sharma against Ramlal Jat, respectively. The notice was also submitted against Mahesh Joshi to the Principal Secretary, Rajasthan Legislative Assembly.

The notice was submitted two days after a war of words broke out in the Assembly between Speaker C.P. Joshi and deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore.

Earlier, Rathore had filed a PIL in court against the resignations of 81 MLAs pending before the Speaker and the High Court eventually sought reply from the Speaker on the same.

In reply, it was informed that 81 MLAs' resignation was not voluntary and hence the resignation withdrawal were accepted.

The Congress and Independent MLAs resigned on September 25 in support of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after the high command called a parallel meeting at chief minister's residence to discuss a change of leadership.

Now the BJP has given a notice of breach of privilege to the Assembly Secretary against the ministers and MLAs of the Congress government on the basis of pressurising them for their resignations.

Appearing before the Speaker on September 25, the six minister-legislators who handed over the resignations of the rest of the MLAs have been accused of breach of privilege.

In this notice, the BJP has made the basis of the answer given by the Assembly Secretary in the High Court, in which it is mentioned that MLAs did not resign on their own. The BJP argues that the six ministerial MLAs who appeared before the Speaker pressured the remaining 75 MLAs to resign, which is a direct violation of the privilege of an MLA.

Meanwhile, no decision has yet been taken on Sanyam Lodha's breach of privilege motion. The Speaker now has to decide on the ssue.

Now the BJP has submitted the proposal of breach of privilege against the Minister-MLAs to the Assembly Secretary, in which the resignation has been made the basis.

