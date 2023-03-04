Raj police use water cannons on BJYM activists protesting against paper leaks, unemployment

Jaipur, March 4 The members of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Saturday staged a massive protest against the cases of frequent paper leaks and rising unemployment in the state.

The BJYM supporters, who led by top BJP leaders had left for the CM's house, were stopped by the police near the Civil Lines, where they got involved in a scuffle with the cops.

The police had to use water cannons to bring the situation under control. Later, the police detained several leaders, including state BJP President Satish Poonia and leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore.

Earlier, a public meeting was held outside the BJP headquarters, which was addressed by the party's state in-charge Arun Singh, Satish Poonia and Rajendra Rathore.

After this, the workers and supporters of BJYM and BJP, who came here from all parts of the state, left for the Chief Minister's residence but were stopped near the Civil Lines gate.

