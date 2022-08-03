Rajagopal Reddy hits back at Telangana Congress chief

Hyderabad, Aug 3 A day after announcing his resignation from the Congress, MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy launched a counter attack on state party chief A. Revanth Reddy.

Hitting back at the state chief for calling him a traitor, Rajagopal Reddy said that Revanth Reddy has no Congress blood in him.

The MLA from Munugode dubbed Revanth Reddy an outsider and a political opportunist who insulted party chief Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders.

Rajagopal Reddy stated that under Revanth Reddy's leadership, the Congress' votes in Huzurabad constituency came down from 60,000 in 2018 to a mere 3,000 in the recent by-election. He said the Congress had to face humiliating defeat as its candidate forfeited his deposit.

Rajagopal Reddy, who also announced resignation as an MLA, dared Revanth Reddy to win the by-election in Munugode. He said the Congress cadres in the constituency will stand by him and they will never back Revanth Reddy. He said if Revanth Reddy comes to Munugode, the Congress will not be able to save the deposit.

On Revanth Reddy's allegation that he was switching loyalties to the BJP to get a contract, the MLA challenged him to prove his allegation. "If Revanth Reddy proves his allegation, I will retire from politics," he said.

Rajagopal Reddy also called Revanth Reddy a blackmailer. "His brand image is a blackmailer. Collecting money through blackmail is his quality," he remarked and wondered how Revanth Reddy amassed crores of rupees without any business.

The MLA also reiterated the allegation that Revanth Reddy became state unit chief by offering money to some central leaders of the party. He alleged that the TPCC President was looking to loot the state by becoming the Chief Minister.

Rajagopal Reddy also said that Revanth Reddy changed four parties. "If such a person targets me, people will not believe him. He was jailed in cash for vote fraud. Do I need to learn principles from such a person," he asked.

The MLA claimed that he resigned for self-respect of Telangana and to fight against family rule of K. Chandrasekhar Rao. "I am joining the BJP for a battle," he said.

