Rajasthan: BJP prepares to encircle Gehlot govt before assembly polls

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 17 : Gearing up for the Rajasthan assembly elections later this year, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with its ‘Nahi Sahega Rajasthan Campaign’ is all set to encircle the Ashok Gehlot government in the state.

BJP has planned to organize various programs through the campaign, informed BJP national general secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh.

Arun Singh said that from July 18 to August 1, BJP will organize various programmes. “There will be Kisan Chaupal from July 18 to 24, under which a resolution will be passed against the government. On July 25, farmers will be called upon to go to Jaipur”, he added.

Singh further said that an MP, MLA’s FIR camp will be set up to hear the public’s grievances.

“On July 21 and 22, an MP, MLA's FIR camp will be set up. The purpose of the camp is that grievances will be heard from the public and the MPs and MLAs will write the complaint. We will also stage protests against the issues”

He added that on July 27 all the youth will take out a bike rally against paper leak.

“On July 26, women will make Mahila Thali Naad, that is, they will protest against the Gehlot government by banging a plate. This voice will be raised against the way injustice is being done to women. On July 27, all the youth will take out a bike rally in Rajasthan against paper leak”, he said.

Arun Singh also said that on August 1, BJP will organize a huge program in Jaipur against the state government in which major party leaders will participate.

He said, “On July 28, a torchlight procession will be taken out in the town area of all the assembly constituencies. On August 1, BJP will organize a huge program in Jaipur against the Rajasthan government, in which Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Kailash Chowdhary, Vasundhara Raje, CP Joshi among other major leaders and about 500,000 workers will participate”, he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor