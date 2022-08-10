Rajasthan BJP takes out 75 km Tiranga Yatra

Jaipur, Aug 10 Rajasthan BJP President Satish Poonia on Wednesday took out a 75 km Tiranga Yatra on motorcycles with a convoy of thousands of party workers in the Amer Assembly constituency.

BJP national general secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh inaugurated the Yatra from the Devnarayan temple. The Yatra passed through different villages of Amer with people showering flowers along the way.

On the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tiranga rallies are being taken out in all the districts of the country to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence.

