Rajasthan: Congress' Anil Sharma leads in Sardarshahar bypolls with margin of 26,852 votes

As the counting for the bypolls of Sardarshahar Assembly constituency is underway, Congress candidate Anil Sharma is leading with a margin of 26,852 votes.

The bypoll for the seat was held on December 5. The by-election was necessitated following the death of sitting MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma. The seven-time MLA passed away at 77 in Jaipur in October.

The ruling Congress fielded Anil Sharma, son of late minister Bhanwar Lal Sharma, as its candidate. BJP fielded former MLA Ashok Kumar Pincha as its candidate for the seat.Pincha is a former MLA from this seat. He had contested the 2018 elections from Sardarshahar but lost by a margin of over 16,000 votes to Sharma.

The by-election is significant as it is being held a year before the state elections. Rajasthan has seen the incumbent government being voted out of power every five years since 1998.

Of about 2.89 lakh voters in Sardarshahar, there is a significant presence of people from Brahmin, Jat, and Dalit communities. The last date for filing nominations for the seat is November 17 and the result will be declared on December 8.

( With inputs from ANI )

