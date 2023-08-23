Rajasthan Congress to get a modern HQ in Jaipur

Jaipur, Aug 23 Rajasthan Congress will soon get its new headquarters with facilities like cafeteria, gym, library etc., a party leader said on Tuesday.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, state unit Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara, and Cabinet Minister Shanti Dhariwal have been monitoring the project.

"In the new headquarters of the Congress, separate chambers will be made for the office bearers from the state president. Along with Congress, the headquarters of Youth Congress, NSUI, Mahila Congress, Seva Dal will also be in this new building.

"The offices of all the cells and departments of the Congress will be at one place in this headquarter. A mini museum related to the history of Congress will also be set up in the new headquarters," a Congress leader said on Tuesday.

The PCC building will be constructed in front of the new city park near Dravyavati river front in Mansarovar.

The foundation stone will be laid by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former President Rahul Gandhi.

The party has been planning to organise a rally of Rahul Gandhi and Kharge in Jaipur so that the foundation stone of the new party headquarters can be laid along with the start of the election campaign.

The new Congress office would be constructed at a cost of about Rs 80 crore.

