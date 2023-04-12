Rajasthan Guv Kalraj Mishra approves Right to Health Bill

Jaipur, April 12 Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday approved the much-discussed Right to Health Bill which was passed by the Assembly last month.

The passage of the bill had led to an impasse between the government and doctors, who were on strike for 16 days. However, both sides came to an agreement on April 4.

The bill was sent to the Governor for approval after the government and doctors agreed on 8 points.

Passing of this bill implies that any citizen of the state will have to be given treatment by the state government-run and select private hospitals.

Also, the cost of this treatment will be borne by the government.

The passing of this bill will help in avoidance of pre-payment at the time of road accident, snake or other bite or any other emergency, and the common person will be able to get treatment without any prepayment.

Hospitals will not pressurise the patient for any kind of fees. If the person is unable to pay after treatment, then the government will bear the cost.

The patient will have the right to collect bills for all types of treatment from the hospital.

Also, the patient will have the right to appeal if he/she is not satisfied with the treatment.

The hospital will be fined if found guilty. The procedure for appeal and the mode of complaint have also been simplified.



