Rajasthan Guv to address Assembly session on Wednesday

Jaipur, Feb 8 Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra will address the seventh session of the 15th Rajasthan Legislative Assembly on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Speaker of the Assembly Dr C.P. Joshi, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal, Chief Secretary Usha Sharma and Secretary of the Legislative Assembly Mahavir Prasad Sharma will welcome the Governor on his reaching the Vidhan Sabha.

The National Salute to Governor Mishra will be given by the RAC Battalion at the main gate of the Vidhan Sabha. Thereafter, the Governor will address the House.

Mishra will also read the Preamble of the Constitution and Fundamental Duties in the Vidhan Sabha.

The budget session of the state Assembly will begin on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor