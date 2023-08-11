Rajasthan power tariff to dip govt announces waiver of fuel surcharge

Jaipur, Aug 11 Power tariffs in Rajasthan will come down as state government on Thursday announced a waiver of fuel surcharge totally.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in his address at the launch of the free smart phone scheme at Birla Auditorium here, announced complete waiver of fuel surcharge for consumers consuming more than 200 units of electricity too.

He said that in return of the waiver, the government will give Rs 2,500 crore to the power companies.

Fuel surcharge for agricultural and domestic consumers is now completely abolished. Gehlot said.

There was a demand of the people from the state that fuel surcharge should be abolished. Earlier fuel surcharge was waived up to 200 units. Now, it has been removed across the board.

With this announcement, the common electricity consumer will get lower electricity bills every month.

The CM had earlier announced free electricity up to 100 units in the budget this year. Later it was announced to waive fuel surcharge up to 200 units.

