Rajasthan witnessing less crimes compared to other states, says DGP Mishra

Jaipur, Aug 14 Rajasthan DGP Umesh Mishra on Monday said that Rajasthan has witnessed less crime rate as compared to other states in the country.

He said that all the parameters show that crime is not increasing in Rajasthan.

He said that an increase in ‘registration of crime’ and ‘increase in crime cases’ are two different things.

He said that according to NCRB data, the percentage of conviction in rape cases in the state stands at 48.0 per cent while the national percentage stands over 30.19 per cent.

“In the POCSO Act, the conviction percentage in the state is 42.1 per cent while the national conviction percentage is over 32.2 per cent. In the cases of atrocities on women, the percentage of conviction in the state stands at 45.2 per cent whereas the national percentage of conviction is more than 26.5 per cent.”

“Evening monitoring was being done earlier also. However it has now been commanded under the senior officials and the junior staff feels motivated if senior officials are also with them,” DGP Mishra told IANS.

On Nuh violence, DGP said that the police are probing the role of Monu Manesar.

Addressing a press conference on the political tug of war going on between Haryana and Rajasthan police over Monu Manesar, Mishra said: “We cannot level any allegations on Haryana police. We cannot say whether the Haryana police is cooperating or not. But Monu has not been produced in front of us.”

He said that Rajasthan Police has informed the Haryana Police about remaining criminals. “We trust our neighbouring police. We hope they extend full cooperation to us. We have been holding talks with Haryana Police. But this is also true they have not presented Monu to us,” he said.

--IANS

arc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor