Raje skips 3-day BJP camp in R'than; meets Shah in Delhi

Jaipur, July 12 Former Rajasthan chief minister and senior BJP leader Vasundhara Raje on Tuesday met Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi amid speculations over her absence on all three days at the party's 3-day training camp organised in Rajasthan's Mount Abu.

The training camp which was addressed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President J.P. Nadda concluded on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Raje sprung a surprise by meeting Amit Shah in the national capital amid speculations around her absence which remained a subject of discussion throughout the event.

In Delhi, she held a meeting with Shah that lasted around 45 minutes. According to sources, the meeting was held to discuss preparations for the 2023 Rajasthan assembly elections.

On July 9, during Amit Shah's visit to Jaipur, he had met all the leaders.

Meanwhile, Nadda, who reached Mount Abu on Tuesday was accorded a warm welcome at Udaipur airport from where he travelled by road to reach Mount Abu.

Addressing the concluding session of the training camp on Tuesday, he called upon the workers and said that they should not involve family members in politics.

He called upon the people's representatives and workers to communicate and listen to their problems and make efforts to solve them.

"The BJP is the only national party in India, the rest of the parties have been reduced to parties which reflect nepotism, dynasty and individualism politics. BJP is the only party that gives priority to the nation first," he said.

The workers at the training camp were asked to convey the success stories of the Narendra Modi-led government

They were also asked to speak on achievements of the public welfare of the Modi government, construction of Ram temple, removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. They were told to pass on these stories to all booths so that they can communicate it to voters.

This was the fourth tour of J.P. Nadda to Rajasthan in the last 4 months.

