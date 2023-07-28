Rajendra Gudha episode will affect Congress in Rajasthan polls: Opinion poll

New Delhi, July 28 About 58 per cent of the people in Rajasthan feel that the removal of Rajendra Gudha as a minister by the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will hamper the Congress party in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

According to ABP-CVoter opinion poll carried out between June 26 to July 25 in all the 200 Assembly seats with a sample size of 14,085 -- 58.4 per cent of the people feel that Gudha will harm the Congress in the upcoming Assembly elections.

People from Congress, which stands at 43.5 per cent, feel that it will affect the party.

On July 21, Gehlot removed Gudha from his Cabinet after he asked his own government to introspect instead of talking on the shocking Manipur incident of women being paraded naked on camera.

The BJP criticised Gehlot and said that Gudha was removed for speaking the truth against the government.

Assembly elections in Rajasthan are scheduled to be held later this year. The Congress exuded confidence that it will form the government again while the BJP is hopeful that it will oust the Congress government.

