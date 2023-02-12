Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed new governor of Bihar

Patna, Feb 12 President Droupadi Murmu appointed the governors of 13 states including Bihar on Sunday.

As per the notification issued from the President office, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will be the new governor of Bihar. He will replace Phagu Chauhan.

Arlekar was the governor of Himachal Pradesh. The President has sent Phagu Chauhan to Meghalaya as the state's new governor.

Earlier, Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Kosiyari and L-G of Ladakh Radha Krishna Mathur resigned from their posts. President Droupadi Murmu accepted their resignations and also changed the governors of 13 states.

According to the notification, Ramesh Bans who was the governor of Jharkhand, will be the new governor of Maharashtra while, retired brigadier B.D. Mishra will be the new L-G of Ladakh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor