Rajnath Singh takes dig at AAP in poll-bound Punjab

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday emphasised India's tough position against terrorism in poll-bound Punjab and said the aerial strike following terror attacks had sent a clear message that "if anyone tries to harm us, India won't leave them, and if needed, we will cross the boundary to kill them".

"After Pulwama (terror attack), our soldiers conducted airstrikes at terror camp in Pakistan. We sent out a clear message that if anyone tries to harm us, India won't leave them, and if needed, we will cross the boundary to kill them," he said.

He took a dig at Aam Aadmi Party over the issue of drugs abuse in Punjab and referred to to the new excise policy in Delhi.

"AAP leaders from Delhi come to Punjab and say they will ensure drug-free state if come to power. You allowed delivery of alcohol to every single house in Delhi and dare to say Punjab will be made drug free," he said.

"Let BJP form government in Punjab, we will see 'kisne maa ka doodh piya hai' (how one dares) to engage in drugs business in Punjab," he said.

Polling in Punjab will take place in a single phase on February 20. The votes will be counted on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

