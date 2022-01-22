Rajnath urges NCC cadets to strive for a new dawn of progress

New Delhi, Jan 22 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday urged the National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets to strive for a new dawn of progress from petty jealousies and soul-sapping prejudices of regions, religions, castes and classes, calling for equality between men and women, enjoying the highest measure of liberty, consistent with the common good.

He laid equal emphasis on moulding with the continuously evolving times and carrying forward Indian values, traditions and the feeling of humanity while bringing about that change, while virtually interacting with the cadets of National Cadet Corps (NCC), taking part of the Republic Day Camp.

The minister also exhorted the NCC cadets to dream big and work diligently towards achieving their goals by breaking the shackles of fear and scepticism.

"Go ahead in your lives with a vision to create something new, something of the highest order, something that makes you successful and makes our country proud," he said.

Rajnath lauded the youth organisation for instilling into its cadets the qualities of a leader, soldier, artist, musician and above all a good human being, making them a complete person.

He commended NCC for developing the qualities of its cadets so that they create their own paths and give a new direction to society. He urged the cadets to find purpose in life and take inspiration from many NCC alumni who made a mark in society by adopting the qualities of unity, discipline, truthfulness, courage, harmony and leadership taught at the organisation.

"The NCC is doing a yeoman service to the nation by transforming the youth into a cohesive and disciplined force," he said.

The minister cited a saying of Swami Vivekananda, "You are lions, you are souls, pure, infinite, and perfect. The might of the universe is within you", exhorting the NCC cadets to dream big and work diligently towards achieving their goals by breaking the shackles of fear and scepticism.

The minister decided to interact with the NCC cadets virtually as he is still Covid-19 positive and following all protocols. He told the cadets that, being an NCC alumnus and a teacher himself, he ensures that he does not miss any event organised by NCC.

