Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon

New Delhi, July 29 Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 p.m on Friday after the Opposition continued to clamour for a discussion on price rise, 'Agnipath' besides other issues.

As the House assembled at 11 a.m, papers and reports listed for the day were laid. When Deputy Chairman Harivansh started reading out notices received for discussion, the Opposition members started sloganeering creating a ruckus.

On seeing his repeated requests for maintaining a decorum in the House going in vain, the Deputy Chairman adjourned the House till 12 p.m.

Earlier, the Opposition members gave notice for suspension of business under Rule 267 in House to discuss the issues.

