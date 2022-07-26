Rajya Sabha adjourned twice in pre-lunch sitting

New Delhi, July 26 The Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned twice during the pre-lunch sitting on Tuesday amid ruckus by opposition over imposition of GST on essentials and inflation among other issues.

It was first adjourned till 12 p.m as soon it assembled in the morning and then after the 'Question Hour' for 15 minutes.

Opposition members carrying placards continued shouting slogans. Question hour was held amid protest and sloganeering from the opposition camp and Deputy Chair Harivansh requested the protesters to resume their seats and let the House function.

The Deputy Chairman repeatedly told the members that carrying placards is against rule and parliamentary customs and convention.

After Question Hour, the House was adjourned till 2 p.m. for lunch break.

Earlier, the House was adjourned till 12 p.m amid pandemonium.

As the proceedings of the House began at 11 a.m., tributes were paid to the soldiers for supreme sacrifice on 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'. Thereafter papers and reports listed for the day were laid.

Opposition members started sloganeering as soon as Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu started reading out suspension notices. As sloganeering continued, the Chairman adjourned the house till 12 noon amid din.

