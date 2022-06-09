Rajya Sabha elections to be videographed: CEC

New Delhi, June 9 Ahead of the June 10 Rajya Sabha polls, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said on Thursday that the whole process will be videographed, adding that those lodged in jail can vote if they get parole.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said, "There are elections in four states on Friday and the whole process will be videographed for which we have appointed observers."

When asked about legislators lodged in jails, he said, "Those in jail will have to apply for parole and if they get parole, they can vote. Those in preventive detention can also vote."

The elections in Haryana, Maharashtra and Rajasthan have turned interesting after the BJP backed Independent nominees in these states.

In Karnataka, the fourth candidate fielded by JD-S has caused problem for the Congress, whose second candidate is in a close contest.

Karnataka Opposition leader Siddaramaiah has written to the JD-S MLAs, seeking their votes for the Congress candidate.

"Befitting answer has to be given to the ruling BJP. Hence, JD-S legislators must support the second candidate of the Congress, Mansoor Ali Khan," he said.

The fate of two Congress candidates for Rajya Sabha one in Rajasthan and another in Haryana is also uncertain as the party is struggling to get the required numbers.

The party is trying to keep its flock together in Haryana after Adampur MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi skipped a meeting of Congress MLAs.

The Congress in Haryana has 31 MLAs, the exact number required to win a Rajya Sabha seat, but if Bishnoi is not placated, Congress candidate Ajay Maken may lose the elections.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor