Rajya Sabha likely to discuss price rise early next week

New Delhi, July 27 The Rajya Sabha is likely to discuss price rise early next week after it failed to function properly amid protests from the opposition parties. Sources said that an understanding has been reached in a meeting Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu had with leaders of the Opposition and the government.

On the opposition demand to revoke the suspension of members, it is learnt that the Rajya Sabha Chairman said it could be considered only if the MPs realise their misconduct and regret it. Sources informed that Naidu said that naming and suspension of members are done as a last resort to uphold the dignity of the House and urged the opposition leaders to understand the agony that the presiding officer goes through before naming the erring members.

Ten leaders of the Opposition met Naidu on Wednesday over the suspension of 19 members of the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday and their demand for a discussion on price rise. Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal and MoS (Parliamentary Affairs) Muraleedharan were also present at the meeting.

The opposition leaders suggested that the suspensions may be revoked to have good attendance in the House. They also suggested that a specific date be indicated on which price rise could be discussed. It is learnt that some opposition leaders felt that unconditional revocation of the suspensions would be appropriate. Naidu urged the opposition leaders to advise their party members not to disrupt the House proceedings. 19 members were suspended on Tuesday and one more, Sanjay Singh was suspended on Wednesday.

Opposition members continuously disrupted the House proceedings since Day 1 demanding discussion on price rise, hike in GST and other issues.

