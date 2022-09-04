Rally not aimed for election but against inflation, economic disparity: Jairam

New Delhi, Sep 4 Ahead of the Congress rally against inflation, party General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Sunday said the focus of the rally was on inflation and economic disparity.

Speaking to media here, Ramesh said, "The rally is not aimed at 2024 but people are suffering from inflation and the Congress is highlighting the issue on August 5, 70 MPs have been detained for protest."

The Congress is holding a 'Mehngai par halla bol' protest rally at the Ramlila Maidan in the national capital against price rise and policies of the Union government.

The party hopes that lakhs of people will attend the protest rally, besides its workers from the neighbouring states and party leaders from all over the country.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary, K.C. Venugopal said, "We can proudly say that we are the party, which is fighting against this most painful price rise issue all over the country. From 2021 onwards consistently, continuously, we are staging this protest."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor