Ram Path to be developed as heritage walk in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (UP), Aug 9 The 13-km long Ram Path in Ayodhya will be developed into a heritage walk with 100 murals related with Lord Ram which will come up along the stretch of the road.

The project will be jointly executed by the Ayodhya Development Authority and Ayodhya Sanrakshan Samiti.

Ayodhya Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal said that wall paintings and murals related with Lord Ram will come up on this stretch.

The Ayodhya administration will also empanel an agency to make the heritage walk interesting for tourists.

On the pathway, decorative lights, street lights, plants, footpath, benches and other essentials will also come up.

