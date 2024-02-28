Rana Goswami Resigns: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Tenders Resignation, Likely to Join BJP

Amidst political developments ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and speculations of joining the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), President of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Rana Goswami resigned from the party on Wednesday, February 28.

Rana Goswami tendered his resignation to General Secretary (Organisational) KC Venugopal, stating, “I beg to state that I am tendering my resignation as the working President of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee and as an active member of the Indian National Congress.”

Rana Goswami Resignation Letter:

Rana Goswami resigns as the working president of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee and a member of the party. pic.twitter.com/xKucfrb2Pq — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2024

This comes amid speculations of him joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Earlier on Tuesday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Rana Goswami is most welcome to the party if he wishes to.