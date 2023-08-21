Rape accused official was relieved from OSD post long back, says Delhi govt

New Delhi, Aug 21 Delhi Government on Monday said that the alleged rape accused was never appointed as OSD to Minister Atishi.

The Delhi government clarified that when Atishi was given charge of WCD, the accused was removed from OSD post.

“The portfolio of Department of Women & Child Development (WCD) has been allocated to the newly appointed Minister Atishi. In view of the above position, Premoday Khakha, Deputy Director (WCD) who had been deployed as OSD to then Minister (WCD), Kailash Gahlot is hereby relieved from his duties with effect from March 10, 2023," read the order copy of the Delhi Government.

The order further read that Khakha was directed to report for duties to his parent Department which is Women & Child Development.

However, the LG office said that, “No repatriation of Premoday Khakha has been done till date, so he continues to be an OSD. But after the new minister took charge, he wasn’t physically attending.”

Khakha has been accused of repeatedly raping a class XII minor girl for several months.

An FIR of rape read with sections of POCSO was lodged against him and his wife with Buraro Police Station and the couple was placed under arrest on Monday.

