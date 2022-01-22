Rationale of extinguishing Amar Jawan Jyoti beyond comprehension: Raj CM

Jaipur, Jan 22 Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday criticized the 'extinguishing' of Amar Jawan Jyoti at the India Gate and merging it with the National War Memorial flame and said that the rationale is beyond anyone's comprehension.

"If two different flames kept burning in the honour of the martyrs, then where was the problem for the Modi government? It is an insult to martyrdom to extinguish the Amar Jawan Jyoti, which has been paying homage to the martyrs for 50 years," he said.

"Doing such misdeeds is an attempt to change history, but the Modi government should understand that such efforts do not change history, but a golden history has to be made by doing great deeds," he commented.

"Amar Jawan Jyoti was in the memory of the soldiers who divided Pakistan in two parts. Extinguishing it and giving it the name of 'merger' is an attempt to dilute the purity of that light. It is highly condemnable to do such an act on completion of 50 years of Bangladesh war victory," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor