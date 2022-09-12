RCP Singh retorts to Nitish Kumar, says 'I was an IAS officer'

Patna, Sep 12 Former Union Minister R.C.P. Singh on Monday targeted Nitish Kumar and commented that the latter was struggling in the initial period while he was an IAS officer.

Such a sensational statement given by R.C.P. Singh came soon after reporters asked him about Nitish Kumar's comment on him. As soon as he heard Nitish Kumar, he said:

"Before joining politics, I was an IAS officer. When he was roaming on the streets, I was an IAS officer," Singh said.

"I passed the Civil Service Exam in 1982 and became an IAS officer. Where was he? Was he appearing in the examination? Has he given any examination after passing engineering? My capacity was better than him as I was sitting as an IAS officer in an office and he was roaming the road. He contested in 1977 Vidhan Sabha election. What was the result? He lost the election. He lost again in 1980. Hence, no one is born a politician," Singh said.

"Nitish Kumar believes that he would beat BJP after making an alliance with Lalu Prasad Yadav. This is just his false belief. Mahagathbandhan will lose the 2024 Lok Sabha election," Singh said.

"At present, there is not a single caste in support of Nitish Kumar in Bihar. He has cheated everyone. No one trusts him," he added.

