RCP Singh, who quit JDU last year, likely to join BJP today

New Delhi [India], May 11 : Former Janata Dal (United) president RCP Singh is likely to join Bharatiya Janata Party in the national capital today, sources said.

In August last year, Janata Dal (United) leader RCP Singh announced his exit from the JDU after the party sought a reply on corruption allegations related to 'discrepancies in immovable properties'.

After Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar criticised former union minister RCP Singh who quit Janata Dal (United) and said he "messed up" a lot though the party gave him responsible positions.

"Unhone Bahaut gadbad kiya (he messed up a lot). Who knew him before? I catapulted him to new heights. I gave him my place as party chief in 2020. Important responsibilities were given. We gave him a lot of respect. When he became a minister at the Centre, we asked him to quit the party chief post and gave it to Lalan ji. He has hurt the sentiments of people in the party by his statements," Nitish Kumar said.

Last year in September Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wanted to make RCP Singh the Eknath Shinde of Bihar and isolate the Janata Dal-United (JDU) party.

Earlier, RCP Singh had alleged that the focus of Nitish Kumar is only to garner support of the opposition in his bid to become the Prime Ministerial candidate.

"Ever since he (Nitish Kumar) became the chief minister in 2020, he is not fulfilling the responsibility of the CM. Instead, he has started paying more attention to how the people of the opposition would support him in making him the Prime Ministerial candidate," he said.

