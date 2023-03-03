"Ready to accommodate all types of investors: Andhra Minister ahead of GIS 2023

Andhra Pradesh IT and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath said that the state government is ready to give all the permit licenses and required lands to the business investors in the southern state.

Amarnath stated that the Andhra Pradesh government would take necessary steps so that 80 per cent of the MOUs made in the Andhra Global Investment Summit 2023 are converted.

"Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister has suggested additional assistance if they ground the MoUs made within six months. Similarly, some incentives have been created based on investments. The CM has stated that the target of this conference is to attract investments of Rs 2 lakh crore", Amarnath said.

Minister further stated that the aim is to bring in huge investments and provide employment to the youth. A new investment policy will be brought in favour of industrialists and if there is no problem with the election code, the state government will announce the industrial policy on Friday, otherwise else it will be announced after 15 days.

"We will review every investment opportunity," he said.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Chairman and Incharge of North Andhra Pradesh YV Subbareddy said that the arrangements for the Global Investor Summit are excellent.

"On Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Reddy's request, world-renowned industrialists will be present. Unlike the MoUs made by the previous government this time agreements with industrialists will be made after observing the arrangements made by them to set up industries closer to reality and create jobs" Subbareddy said.

The Andhra Pradesh Global Investment summit is set to take place on March 3 and March 4 at Andhra University grounds in Vishakapatnam.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor