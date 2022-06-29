Rebel MLAs await SC hearing, will leave for Goa in evening

Guwahati, 29 June The rebel MLAs along with their leader Eknath Shinde are waiting at the Radisson Blu hotel in Guwahati after visiting the Kamakhya temple in the day for the supreme court hearing scheduled at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. They will reportedly reach Mumbai on Thursday.

Earlier, around 50 rebel Maharashtra MLAs from Shiv Sena and Independent MLAs, on Wednesday along with their leader Eknath Shinde, left the Guwahati's Radisson Blu hotel and visited Kamakhya temple amid massive security.

The convoys of MLAs were seen to leave the hotel premises in individual cars and also in two Assam State Transport Corporation chartered buses and heading towards the famous Kamakhya temple atop Neelanchal hills on the bank of the Brahmputra river.

The MLAs waved hands at the journalists who were waiting outside the hotel for interaction with them. Inside the bus, they were heard chanting 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ki Jai' (Hail Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj), and 'Kamakhya Devi ki jai' (Hail Mata Kamakhya).

In the temple, Eknath Shinde spoke to the media, "We will reach Mumbai tomorrow. 50 MLAs are with us. We've over 2/3rd of the majority. We are not worried about the floor test. We will pass all the floor test procedures. No one can stop us. The majority matters in democracy and we're having that majority. No one in this country can disobey the constitution and laws. So, our victory is certain."

He further added, "We came here to Kamakhya temple to seek her blessings for the wellbeing of the people of Maharashtra. We will reach Maharashtra tomorrow."

From the temple, they are heading back to the hotel Radisson Blu and will wait for the Supreme Court hearing scheduled at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Media reports stated that a chartered flight has been arranged at Guwahati's Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport to fly the Shinde MLAs back to Maharashtra. Tight security arrangements have been made at the Guwahati airport. They are reportedly heading to Goa for an interim stay.

As per sources, as many as 71 rooms at the Taj Hotel have been booked for MLAS of Shinde camp, in preparation for their arrival.

