Recruitment test for 1,200 police SI posts begins in J&K on Wednesday

Srinagar, Dec 7 The recruitment exam to fill 1,200 posts of Sub-Inspectors in Jammu and Kashmir Police starts in the union territory on Wednesday.

After allegations of question paper leakage surfaced up, this test was cancelled earlier this year and the investigations were handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

In the ongoing investigation, the CBI has so far arrested more than a dozen people in the question paper leakage.

Those arrested include one commandant-level officer of the Border Security Force, one assistant sub-inspector of the Central Reserve Police Force, an official of the State Service Recruitment Board and two constables of the local police.

The Lieutenant Governor-led administration intervened and cancelled the previous exam immediately after its result was declared.

The fresh recruitment exam that starts on Wednesday will end on December 20 as the test has been spaced to accommodate a large number of candidates taking the exam.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor