'Red Light On Gaadi Off' campaign shelved after LG's refusal to clear file: AAP

New Delhi, Oct 27 The 'Red Light On Gaadi Off' campaign, slated to start in the national capital from Friday, has been indefinitely shelved after the LG's inordinate delay in clearing the file, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Thursday.

"Dust, biomass burning, and vehicle pollution are the main contributors to pollution in Delhi. The 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign plays an important role in reducing vehicular pollution in Delhi.

"The campaign was supposed to start from Friday but surprisingly, the LG is sitting on the fence over this brilliant effort of the Delhi government. The file sent to him in this regard is still pending for approval. In such a situation, the silence of LG is increasing the concern of Delhiites as well as environmentalists," he told the media here.

Rai said that with the objective of reducing pollution in Delhi during winter season, the Delhi government has prepared a 15-point winter action plan, on which work is being done on a war footing.

"To prevent vehicular pollution, our government had successfully run the campaign of 'Red Light On, Gadi Off" in 2020 and after that, this campaign was run successfully in 2021 as well. This year also, tomorrow i.e. from October 28, this campaign was to be implemented in the whole of Delhi, but very unfortunately we have to tell you that on the 21st, the Chief Minister sent the file related to it to the Lt Governor, but he didn't approve the file," he said.

He further said that it is beyond their comprehension that for all other work, there is time for LG there is time to write daily letters to the Chief Minister, but he does not have time for this important work.

"We all know that when a person leaves with his vehicle in Delhi, he passes through at least 10 to 12 red lights. According to a survey by the Indian Petroleum Consumer Association, each person burns fuel at idle for about 25 to 30 minutes per day due to keeping the vehicle started even when there is a red light. Therefore, on red light, if every person turns off his vehicle, then about 15 to 20 per cent of vehicle pollution can be reduced. This year also, through the 'Red Light On, Gadi Off' campaign, about 2,500 civil defence volunteers were to be trained and deployed at 100 busiest intersections of Delhi", he said.

"It is very unfortunate that due to the non-signing of the file by the Lt Governor, we have to postpone this important campaign," he added.

