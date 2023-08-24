Reddy: 'Jaitley's selfless service to the nation is an inspiration to all'

New Delhi, Aug 24 Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) G. Kishan Reddy on Thursday paid homage to former Union Minister Arun Jaitley on his death anniversary.

Recalling the contribution of Jaitley, the Minister said that his selfless service to the nation is an inspiration to all.

"My tributes to Arun Jaitley Ji on his punyatithi," Reddy wrote on X (formerly twitter).

The Minister further said: "A seasoned political leader, distinguished parliamentarian, administrator and a legal luminary, Jaitley Ji's selfless service to the nation is an inspiration to all of us."

Union Minister of State for DoNER B.L. Verma also took to the X and paid rich tributes to the departed Union minister.

"Humble tributes to senior BJP leader and former Union minister Arun Jaitley on his death anniversary," said Verma.

Union Minister for AYUSH also took to the X and wrote: "Former Union Minister Arun Jaitley ji was an iconic nationalist, excellent statesman and outstanding parliamentarian."

"My tributes to the highly respected voice of democracy on his death anniversary," said Sonowal.

