Regulations mandating doctors to prescribe generic drugs put on hold

New Delhi, Aug 25 The newly-notified Registered Medical Practitioner (Professional Conduct) Regulations, 2023, by the National Medical Commission (NMC), has been held in abeyance by the Union government.

The latest development come days after Indian Medical Association (IMA) had written to the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya raising serious concerns on the said regulations.

Earlier, IMA National President Sharad Kumar Agarwal attended the meeting convened by Mandaviya with all the stakeholders to discuss issues on the said regulations.

The regulations made it mandatory for doctors to prescribe only generic drugs and barred them from accepting gifts from pharma companies or endorsing any drug brands.

"That National Medical Commission's Registered Medical Practitioner (Professional Conduct) Regulations, 2023, are hereby held in abeyance with immediate effect. That for removal of doubts, it is clarified that the National Medical Commission's Registered Medical Practitioner (Professional Conduct) Regulations, 2023, will not be operative and effective till further gazette notification on the subject by the National Medical Commission," said the notification issued by the NMC.

It also said, "That the National Medical Commission hereby adopts and makes effective with immediate effect the Indian Medical Council (Professional Conduct, Etiquette and Ethics) Regulations, 2002, as if the same have been made by the Commission by virtue of the powers vested under the National Medical Commission Act, 2019 (Act No. 30 of 2019)."

"That for removal of doubts, it is clarified that Indian Medical Council (Professional Conduct, Etiquette and Ethics) Regulations, 2002, will come into force with immediate effect," it added.

Meanwhile, the IMA expressed its gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Health Minister for keeping in abeyance the newly-notified regulations.

"IMA is committed to uphold the dignity of the profession and will continue to work for providing affordable and accessible healthcare for the citizens of the country. IMA is committed to work for the visionary concept of 'New India' of the Prime Minister," the IMA said in a statement.

Earlier, the IMA while informing the same on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "Grand victory for IMA against the 2023 regulations notified by the National Medical Commission. The entire set of 2023 regulations that were notified by the NMC has been held in abeyance."

"A heartfelt thanks to Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for his receptive approach and for considering the concerns raised by IMA. Your support and understanding have paved the way for this remarkable outcome, and we are deeply grateful for your collaboration. This victory belongs to every single member of IMA who stood together, raised their voices, and displayed unprecedented unity," the IMA added.

"It's a triumph that showcases the power of collective efforts, and it reinforces the significance of our association," it said.

"Let's continue to stand united, uphold the values of our noble profession, and work towards a healthcare system," the IMA added.

--IANS

std/khz

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor