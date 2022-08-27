Resolution of safeguards issues necessary for nuclear deal: Iran FM

Tehran, Aug 27 The Iranian Foreign Minister stressed that Tehran considers the resolution of the "fake and politically-motivated" safeguards issues as a vital necessity for reaching an agreement in the talks on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, the Iranian Foreign Ministry's website reported.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a phone conversation with the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday, in which the two sides also discussed certain regional and international issues and the ongoing Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty Review Conference, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the ministry's website.

Amir-Abdollahian noted that Iran has, in practice, proved that its will for achieving a "robust and lasting" agreement is serious and real.

He added that Iran received on Wednesday the American side's response to Tehran's views on the European Union (EU)'s proposed draft of a potential nuclear agreement and is reviewing and assessing it.

Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN secretary-general, said on Thursday that the UN chief emphasized in the call that it is very important that all parties work towards the resumption of the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Iran signed the JCPOA with world powers in July 2015, agreeing to curb its nuclear program in return for the removal of sanctions on the country. However, former US President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the agreement and reimposed sanctions on Tehran.

The talks on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal began in April 2021 in Vienna but were suspended in March because of political differences between Tehran and Washington.

The latest round of the nuclear talks was held in Austria's capital Vienna in early August after a five-month hiatus. On August 8, the EU put forward a "final text" of the draft decision on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal.

Iran submitted its written response to the EU's draft of a potential agreement a few days later, and received on Wednesday, through the EU, the US government's response to Tehran's views about the resolution of the remaining outstanding issues in the nuclear talks.

