"Result of Congress party's mental bankruptcy ..." JP Nadda on Sonia Gandhi's 'sovereignty' remark

New Delhi [India], May 8 : Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Monday, lashed out against the grand old party over former Congress president MP Sonia Gandhi's 'sovereignty' remark calling it a result of the party's "mental bankruptcy".

Speaking to , JP Nadda said, "It is the result of the Congress party's mental bankruptcy. To say anything for the sake of votes is condemnable. Sonia Gandhi is an MP, and so is Kharge. An MP takes the oath of the Constitution. If someone is talking about Karnataka's sovereignty, it means they are disrespecting the thousands and lakhs of people who contributed to the country's freedom struggle".

"They have always stood with the 'Tukde Tukde' gang. Those who stand with such people will use such words," he added.

Taking a jibe at former MP Rahul Gandhi, he said

"Rahul Gandhi visits the states only for political tourism. He visits when elections come. While we (BJP) stay among people round the clock all through the year. That is the difference between BJP and Congress leaders," he said.

Amid a row over the Karnataka Congress, mfesto mentioning the ban on Bajrang Dal, BJP chief JP Nadda said, "They themselves brought Bajrang Bali in the elections. They themselves mentioned the ban. When they said, people showed them the result. If you use such words to appease someone and decide that the other side should not react, it can't happen".

He further said that BJP is working on the mantra of 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas' across the country.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, The party is taking on the country forward on the path Constitution. On the other hand, the Congress party has always divided society. They have always supported the forces who stand against the nation," he added.

The 224-seat Karnataka assembly will go to polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13. The majority mark to form the government is 113 seats.

The BJP is eyeing a second term in the state and has exuded confidence in retaining power with a full majority.

Notably, Karnataka is the only State in the South where BJP is in power.

Campaigning for the 10 May elections in Karnataka is at its peak with multiple rallies, public meetings and interactions across the State.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a mega roadshow in Bengaluru on Sunday. He also held public meetings at Nanjangud in Mysuru and Shivamogga.

