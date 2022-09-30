Retired UP teachers to be re-employed as mentors

Lucknow, Sep 30 The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to re-employ retired teachers in state-run schools, including Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBV).

According to an order issued by principal secretary, basic education, Deepak Kumar, the government plans to rope in dedicated retired teachers who are willing to be re-engaged for collaborative supervision of schools.

"As mentors they will be required to ensure peer learning, trigger intrinsic motivation and make the classroom student-centric. This will lead to improvement in the learning levels of students," said secretary, basic education, Vijay Kumar Anand.

The move will have multiple benefits, including their utilization in schools facing shortage of teachers, including trained ones. It will also promote the concept of mentoring in schools with very little expenditure, claimed the official.

According to the notification, teachers below 70 years of age will be eligible for mentoring and their tenure will be of a year. Each selected teacher will undergo performance appraisal after one year, before their contracts are renewed.

In the selection, preference will be given to teachers who are state or national level awardees. Also, they should have, at least, five years of experience, either as assistant teacher or head teacher (principal).

Selected teachers will be given Rs 2,500 as mobility allowance per month. No extra honorarium will be given.

Each selected teacher will have to carry out online supportive supervision of at least 30 schools through the Prerna app and encourage parents and students to use Diksha and Read Along app.

These teachers will also observe school activities like assembly, sports and demonstrate model teaching in schools.

