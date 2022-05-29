Revoke rustication of medical interns: Goa Youth Congress

Panaji, May 29 Goa Pradesh Youth Congress (GPYC) on Sunday demanded to revoke rustication of five interns of Goa Medical College (GMC), action against whom was taken after ganja (cannabis) was found in the common toilet of the hostel.

Varad Mardolkar, President of GPYC, addressed a press conference in the campus of GMC, and said that the government has no right to spoil the careers of these interns, who are not booked by the police. "FIR is against unknown persons, then how can GMC hold these interns responsible over the ganja found in a common toilet," Mardolkar questioned.

"We demand that rustication should be revoked immediately and the home department should find how the ganja reached into the campus," Mardolkar said.

He said that if these interns are consuming ganja, then authorities should steer them by way of counselling, rather than spoiling their career.

Goa Police on Saturday registered an offence against unknown persons after ganja was found in the common toilet of boys hostel of GMC. However, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said that five interns found with drugs would be prosecuted.

"Five interns who were found in possession of drugs at GMC hostel campus will be rusticated, directions have been given to the Dean of @GoaGmc in this matter. I have also instructed him to issue a show cause notice to the Warden and carry out a detailed investigation in this regard", Vishwajit Rane had tweeted.

"Earlier drugs were found only in the coastal areas, but now it has reached also in villages. Police need to investigate thoroughly and nab those who supply it," Mardolkar said.

He alleged that drug trade in Goa has flourished only with the blessings of police and the government aims to generate revenue through it.

"The BJP government and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant are responsible for the drug trade. Now he should take responsibility and take action to eradicate drug menace from the state," he said.

