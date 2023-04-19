Rishi Sunak declares wife's link to childcare firm amid probe

London, April 19 UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has declared his wifes shareholding in a childcare company that could benefit from a new government policy, four years after she invested in the firm, a much-delayed new register of ministers interests has shown, according to a media report.

In a footnote to his entry on the register, Sunak declares that among "a number of direct shareholdings" owned by his wife, Akshata Murty, is a "minority shareholding" in Koru Kids, one of six companies involved in a pilot scheme to incentivise people to become childminders, The Guardian reported.

Sunak's full entry for family interests says: "The Prime Minister's wife is a venture capital investor. She owns a venture capital investment company, Catamaran Ventures UK Limited, and a number of direct shareholdings," The Guardian reported.

This links to a footnote, which mentions the shareholding in Koru Kids.

The UK Prime Minister is being investigated by the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner, Daniel Greenberg, over whether he properly declared his wife's shareholdings.

