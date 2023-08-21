Rival gangs clash during kabaddi match in UK; 3 injured

London, Aug 21 Three people were injured while a man was attacked with a sword following a brawl between two gangs during a kabaddi match in the UK.

Frightened spectators were seen screaming and fleeing the Derby Kabaddi grounds in Alvaston at around 4 p.m. on Sunday after sounds of gunshots were heard, according to a video which has gone viral on social media.

Armed police rushed to the scene where a witness described a man being shot at and then attacked repeatedly with a sword, the Mirror newspaper reported.

Other witnesses said two rival gangs attacked each other with hockey sticks, which ruined the kabaddi tournament.

Some people said they were unable to get to their vehicles with several reporting they saw up to 20 police cars.

Derbyshire Police said in a statement on Sunday night: "We were called to a large-scale disturbance at Elvaston Lane, Alvaston, at 3.51 p.m. on Sunday. Three people have been injured, one seriously. They have all been taken to hospital. There is large police presence in the area and officers are expected to remain at the scene for some time."

The police said that anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information, can contact them quoting the reference 739 of August 20.

“What was supposed to be a positive and welcome return of our Punjabi sport of kabaddi in Derby has sadly ended in shameful circumstances," Derby resident Jas Uksingh wrote on Facebook.

“Gang violence is not acceptable at sporting events, and should not be tolerated by the community. The UK Kabaddi Federation must take necessary steps and safeguards to stamp this thoughtless violence out from national tournaments. I hope those injured are not too serious and make a full recovery,” the post added.

The tournament was advertised on the England Kababbi Federation website as part of a series of summer events, local media reports said, adding that expert players from across the UK were brought for the event.

The local Derby team is known as Guru Arjan Dev Gurdwara Kabaddi Club, which has been playing the sport for over 30 years.

