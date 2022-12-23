RJD's Abdul Siddiqui clarifies his remarks on Muslims in India

RJD leader and former Bihar minister Abdul Bari Siddiqui who recently triggered a row after alleging a bias against Muslims in India and stating that he had advised his children to get jobs and settle abroad, on Friday said that he had made the remarks at an event where ex-judges, bureaucrats and intellectuals were present.

"I said it at an event where ex-judges, bureaucrats and intellectuals were present. I had asked that if students get an opportunity here, why will they go abroad? Some people are using India for their political gains," Siddiqui said today.

"There are lot of majority communities doing business and getting citizenship in other countries," he added.

Speaking at an event in Bihar last week the RJD leader said, "I have a son who attends Harvard University and a daughter who has passed out from the London School of Economics. I told my son and daughter to work there (abroad) only, to get citizenship if they can."

"I told them that the atmosphere (in India) is such that I don't know whether they will be able to bear it or not," Siddiqui is heard saying in a video of the event held last week and which has been shared widely on social media.

Siddiqui's remark came under criticism from BJP leaders. BJP MLA from Ranchi C P Singh hit out at Siddiqui's remarks and said, "If he is feeling afraid he must be afraid. If he wants to go from country, he must go and also take others along with them." "This is Modi's Nation. Everyone is equal here. No one is special," he added.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah reacting to Abdul Bari Siddiqui's statement said, "It's true that hatred has increased in India but leaving the country is not a solution. We've to stay united and finish it (hatred)."

"If this country has to survive, people of all religions should practice brotherhood," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

