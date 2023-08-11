RLD accuses BJP of spreading rumours

Lucknow, Aug 11 The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has accused the BJP of spreading rumours about the party snapping ties with the INDIA opposition bloc and joining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

A delegation of RLD MLAs had, on Wednesday, met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, sparking speculation that the party might join the BJP-led NDA.

However, RLD national spokesperson Anil Dubey said the MLAs met Yogi to highlight the problems of the farmers due to drought and floods.

“This is being projected as a preparation for the RLD to join the NDA, which is false," Dubey said.

He said that the party is with the opposition alliance and will contest the 2024 general elections together.

He said the BJP was worried about the popularity of the RLD, which is an ally of the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, and that is why it is engaging in “propaganda”.

He said RLD president Jayant Chaudhary will also participate in the upcoming meeting of the opposition parties in Mumbai.

