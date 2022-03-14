RLD dissolves all party units, MLAs to meet on March 21

Lucknow, March 14 Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary has dissolved all the units and fronts of the party in Uttar Pradesh with immediate effect.

"As per the orders passed by RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, party's state, regional, and district units and fronts in Uttar Pradesh have been dissolved effective immediately," the RLD tweeted.

The RLD will also hold its first meeting of its UP legislators in Lucknow on March 21.

The RLD had contested the recently-concluded Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP).

The party, which was reduced to a single seat in the 2017 state elections, fought on 33 seats this time and won eight of them, while the SP bagged 111 seats, a significant improvement from 2017 polls when it won only 47 seats.

