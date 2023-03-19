Rocket fired from Gaza hits southern Israel amid heightened tension

Jerusalem, March 19 A rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit an open area landed in southern Israel, according to the Israeli military.

There were no immediate reports of injuries and claim of responsibility for the attack, Xinhua news agency reported, citing Israeli media reports.

The rocket attack comes at a time of heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestin, with over 80 Palestin killed by Israeli forces and 14 Israelis died in Palestinian militants' attacks since the beginning of this year.

Earlier this week, four Palestin, including a teenager, were killed in an Israeli military raid in the West Bank city of Jenin, according to Palestinian health officials. After the raid, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad vowed revenge.

