Rockets pound Israel as military operations in Gaza strip continue (IANS FROM ISRAEL)

Tel Aviv, Oct 29 With the Israeli military continuing its operations within Gaza Strip, Hamas terrorists have fired rockets in many parts of central Israel.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in a press briefing on Sunday said that it has killed several Hamas terrorists in the ground offensive inside Gaza Strip.

An IDF officer sustained serious injuries while a soldier got minor wounds.

Sirens were continuously sounded in central Israeli areas, including Herziliya, Holon, Tel Aviv and other important towns of Israel, as rockets were continuously pounded by Hamas.

A fragment of a rocket attack fell on a school compound in Ramat Hashron, Tel Aviv. No one, however, was injured.

People need to take shelter whenever the sirens are blaring.

R. Joseph, a caregiver with an Israeli family and hailing from Kerala told IANS that the normal life of the public has been affected due to the continuous sirens and rocket firings.

He, however, said the Israelis were highly determined and everyone was unitedly supporting the Israel Defense Forces in the attack on Gaza.

