Rohingya infiltration in NE is alarming: Assam CM

Agartala/Guwahati, July 29 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the infiltration by Rohingyas is alarming in the northeast.

“There is a network of brokers who bring Rohingyas into Tripura and from there to Assam and the rest of the country. Our Police are in Tripura now working with the state government to take action against them,” the Chief Minister said.

Soon after Sarma's remarks, the Tripura Police in a tweet said: "Tripura Police is strongly determined to take action against illegal migration, including Rohingya, in coordination with other agencies. This year, till June, a total 354 illegal immigrants, including Rohingyas and border touts/facilitators, have been arrested by Tripura Police."

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, in the just concluded session of the state Assembly, said that of the 856 km India-Bangladesh border with Tripura, a 50 km patch could not be fenced due to various reasons, including objection by the Border Guards Bangladesh.

Infiltrators, smugglers and drug peddlers are also taking advantage of trans-border movement and to carry out their illegal trade through these unfenced frontiers, Saha had said.

The Tripura Chief Minister said that 18 battalions of the BSF have been deployed along the India-Bangladesh border in the state and the state police, in coordination with the BSF, have been maintaining a strict vigil in the border villages to thwart infiltration, smuggling, cross-border crimes and other illegal activities.

