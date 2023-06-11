Rohini Acharya reaches Patna to celebrate father Lalu Prasad's birthday

Patna, June 11 To celebrate the birthday of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad, his daughter Rohini Acharya reached Patna.

Rohini had donated a kidney to the RJD Chief and saved his life.

After the supreme sacrifice for her father, she became a role model for girls and humanity in the country.

When asked about her effort to save the life of her father and become an ideal for girls, Rohini said that not only the girls but also boys should also do the same.

"People used to go for Char Dham Yatra but for me he (Lalu Prasad Yadav) is the Char Dham. Hence, I am coming here to celebrate his 76th birthday on Sunday," she added.

Rohini lives with her husband and children in Singapore and the whole family reached Patna on Saturday evening. Besides her, Lalu's other daughter Misa Bharti and her entire family also reached here. Misa is an RJD Rajya Sabha MP.

The birthday of Lalu Prasad will be celebrated in Patna after six years since he underwent a successful kidney transplant in Singapore in December last year. Earlier, the RJD Chief celebrated his birthday in 2017.

